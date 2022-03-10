ACE arrests two officials

LAHORE:Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested two government servants and a proclaimed offender (PO) in raids from different cities of the province. A proclaimed offender (PO), Muhammad Shahzad, a stamp vendor, was arrested for fraudulently acquired a house of a complainant. ACE Punjab arrested Shafique Ahmed Khan. The accused was head clerk in Irrigation Department and prepared bogus court orders of Labour Court. He received bribe from his co-accused Hasnain Iqbal to prepare bogus court orders for regularisation of his services. In a raid, ACE arrested Anwar Mahmood, main accused in a fraud case. Co-accused Taqi Sabir, a Patwari, is already under arrest. The accused in connivance with each other transferred 134-kanal state land in favour of accused Anwar Mahmood.
