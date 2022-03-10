 
Thursday March 10, 2022
Horse & Cattle Show final rehearsal

By Our Correspondent
March 10, 2022

LAHORE: Hundreds of performers gave final touches to their cultural performance during the full dress final rehearsal of Horse & Cattle Show at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. The team leaders minutely observed the performances of all performers and guided them where necessary to improve their performance.

