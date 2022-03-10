MoU signed to expand scholarships

LAHORE:The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation has made a generous donation to establish two endowed chairs at LUMS - the Abdul Razak Dawood Dean’s Chair at the Suleman Dawood School of Business, and the Bilquis Dawood Dean’s Chair at the Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School for Humanities and Social Sciences. These endowed chairs will enable the Deans to expand PhD scholarships, faculty fellowships and engage the two schools with industry leaders across various public and private sectors. Members of the BARD Foundation Board of Directors made the gift official through an MOU signing with LUMS.