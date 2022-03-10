Calligraphy conference

LAHORE:The second chapter of ‘Sarir-e Khama’, the art of pen’, an international conference on calligraphy along with an exhibition of calligraphic art, continued on Wednesday at the College of Art and Design of Punjab University.

The sections of the conference were chaired by Dr Rahat Naveed Masood and General (Retd) Hamayun Khan Bangash on themes ‘Historical Perspective and Philosophy’ and ‘Aesthetic and Spiritual Dimensions’, respectively. Dr Rahat Masud narrated the main points presented by the speakers. The second section themed had seven speakers namely Prof Efdalauddin Kilic from Turkey, Dr Anjum Rehmani, Taimur Khan Mumtaz, Ms Sadaf Hammad, Ms Rabiya Asim and Ms Maryam Javaid. The second session was marked by scholarly findings of Prof Dr Rafya Tahir, Ms Alia Hadi Ali, Dr Nausheen Abass, Prof Dr Maimoona Khan and Dr Umaira Hussain. At both the sessions, principal of the college served as a mediator for the attendants and the speakers.

UVAS: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed the International Women’s Day here on City Campus. The university organised a cake cutting ceremony chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad. The objective was to create awareness about women’s rights while a large number of female staff from administration and faculty members attended the seminar.

Meanwhile, The Business Incubation Centre of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Hult Prize Foundation and The United Nations arranged Hult Prize Programme 2022.