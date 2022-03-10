US diplomat lauds women’s role in national uplift

LAHORE:US Consul General in Lahore, William K Makaneole, has said that the dream of national development and economic stability cannot be achieved without the inclusion of women in the economic mainstream.

Strong women are the foundation of a strong society. Pakistani women are proving themselves in every sphere of life despite the social and economic difficulties. He was addressing a Public-Private dialogue, “Pakistan organised by the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade here Wednesday.

The dialogue, “Pakistan’s Womanomic Revolution: Role and Opportunities for Women in Industry, Commerce and Trade”, was attended by Asia Bureau Gender Issues coordinator of US State Department Dr Valerie Begley, MPA and Danish Schools Deputy Chairperson Sumera Ahmed, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Chairman Fazeel Asif Jah, CEO Ahmer Malik, representatives of women rights organisations, related government officials and a large number of stakeholders.

US Consul General said that half of Pakistan's population is made up of women and it is imperative to include them in the country's economic development. He said that no nation can develop without participation of women in economic activities and progress. Despite socio-economic difficulties, Pakistani women are active and strive hard in every field and showcasing their talents. "In order to make women independent and dynamic in all walks of life, we have to find new avenues of awareness in line with modern requirements and adapt to modern times," he said.

MPA Sumera Ahmed in her address said that women should play a positive role in every field considering themselves as a strong member of the society. To discourage exploitative attitudes towards women, the Department of Women Development is working day and night to ensure effective legislation and implementation of existing laws.

Asia Bureau Gender Issues coordinator of US State Department Dr Valerie Begley said that a strong woman is the foundation of a strong society. Only those societies that protect and respect their women can succeed in making themselves the best nation. He said that Pakistani women have always worked on the front line on every front.

The participants of the dialogue appreciated the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and said that it was very important to hold such an important dialogue where all the stakeholders had the opportunity to express their views. Participants said that it was time for every woman to know what her legal rights were and how she could achieve them; be informed and also explain how they can protect their rights.

Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Chairman Fazeel Asif Jah thanked the participants said that it was our mission to make every woman aware of her rights. He proposed to set up a special desk for women in the PBIT for the economic facilitation of women, which was warmly welcomed by the participants. The dialogue was also addressed by CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Ahmer Malik and Director Fatima Ali Khan among others.