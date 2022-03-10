Minister for planting more fruit trees in country

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Environment Bao Muhammad Rizwan has said that lack of forests in Pakistan has created several environmental problems; therefore, there is a need for planting more trees and forestation in Pakistan.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a fruit tree planting drive organised by Environment Protection Agency Punjab here Wednesday while Secretary Environment Syed Mubashir Hussain, Director General EPA Ambreen Sajid, Additional Secretary EPD Samia Saleem, Deputy Secretary Admin Imran Sial, Director Admin Mushtaq Ahmed Tiwana and Director EDH Nusrat Naz and other senior official of EPD Punjab were present on this occasion.

The minister inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a guava tree. Addressing the ceremony, Bao Rizwan said that the smoke-emitting machinery was polluting environment and stressed on creating awareness among people and relevant stakeholders to plant trees. He said that from now onwards this drive would be continued round the year and all the stakeholders have been asked to pay their role in this regard.

Earlier, Secretary EPD Syed Mubashir Hussain also inaugurated a tree plantation campaign at EPD head office. Addressing the ceremony, Secretary EPD Syed Mubashir Hussain stressed on making efforts to keep environment clean.

Talking to media, Secretary Mubashir said that the department had launched spring tree plantation for the revival of forests in entire Punjab. "Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change and we need to protect it through the plantation of trees across the country," he said.