Women moot presents 14-point agenda for peacebuilding

LAHORE:A Women Peace Conference 2022 was organised on International Women’s Day under the auspices of Lodhran Pilot Project and Azm-e-Pakistan. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar was the chief guest at the conference.

Around 270 parliamentarians and representatives of civil society, academicians, international donors, students and women from other fields attended the conference. After various panel discussions the participants reached a 14-point joint declaration of the conference to make a roadmap of women development in Pakistan. As per declaration, the conference urged the govt to ensure 33 percent representation of trained women under the Azm-e-Nau Programme in dispute resolution committees, Amn Committees and health and education related platforms at village councils, Punchayats and neighbourhood councils. It further demanded establishing regional, provincial and national networks of organisations working on peace; women employment quota in National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA); maximum representation in parliamentary committees; and allocation of funds for peace-building and tolerance. The joint declaration demanded the government make civic action and peace, part of the curriculum; devise efficient complaints mechanism under PERMA to stop hateful material; provide technical and financial support to organisations working on peace and law-enforcement agencies deal with crimes against women on priority basis.

seminar: Punjab University Department of History & Pakistan Studies Ibn Khaldun Society organised an event to mark International Women's Day. The purpose of the event was to make the students aware of the importance and respect of women in our society.

Department of History & Pakistan Studies Chairman Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, Chairperson Department of Gender Studies Dr Ra’ana Malik, faculty members and a large number of students attended the event. A solidarity song with women was sung by Zara Asghar and a solidarity poem of Kaifi Azami was recited by Snober Gull.

In her address, Dr Ra'ana highlighted the role of woman as mother, daughter, sister and wife in the life of a man. She stressed that a woman must be respected, protected, appreciated, supported and guided as a woman. She pointed out some traditional and inhuman habits and perceptions of our men about women in our society. She said that we should acknowledge women as human beings and equal members of society if we want to live a progressive and successful life. We are incomplete without our women, she added. She talked about status of women in foreign countries where they were in good position.

Dr Rukhsana Iftikhar, senior faculty member of the department talked about the status of women in Pakistani society. She raised some questions about the future of women in Pakistan and future of Pakistan if they were not given their due rights according to the Constitution of Pakistan and our religion Islam.