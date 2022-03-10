Economic growth linked to industry, says governor

LAHOREPunjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that Pakistan’s economy will grow if the industry’s wheel keeps running.

Addressing on Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo at the Expo Centre, the governor said the pharmaceutical industry of the country had made remarkable progress and that the exhibition was at par with the international standards.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, who distributed Pharmaceutical Excellence Awards, said that the government would help to grow local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and exports. Chairman PPMA Mansoor Dilawar told reporters that approval of contract manufacturing from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan would boost pharmaceutical exports from Pakistan. He said local industry supported Pakistan’s economy during the corona pandemic, adding local pharma industry also grew. Director Prime Event Management Kamran Abbasi said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, international pharmaceutical companies from China, Germany and Turkey are participating in the expo.

EX-chairman of PPMA Hamid Raza said the pharmaceutical industry was making efforts for self-dependency in raw materials keeping in view strained relations with India and impediments to imports from China following the pandemic. Shahzeb Akram, former Vice-President FPCCI also spoke. Meanwhile, two-day Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo 2022 began with the participation of over 70 exhibitors. Among the local participants are two international companies from Germany and Turkey. Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) and Prime Event Management are organising the event that also included conference involving stakeholders from medical and pharmaceutical professions. Exhibitors displayed pharma processing and packaging machinery; laboratory and testing equipment; medical diagnostic equipment; hospital equipment and consumables; medicines, drugs and healthcare products; surgical instrument manufacturers; and raw material and active ingredients.

A panel discussion of the conference on "Pharma Export and it's challenges" was moderated by Hamid Raza, former Chairman PPMA and CEO, Neuro Pharma. Panellists included Dr Sh Kaiser Waheed - former Chairman PPMA & President Medisure Lab Pakistan Pvt. Ltd., Dr Faisal Q. Khokhar - Chairman PPMA North & Executive Director Remington Pharmaceutical Industries, Usman Shaukat - Central Executive Committee Member PPMA & Director Bio-Labs Pvt. Ltd. Bio-Next Pharmaceuticals and Jalal Uddin Zafar - Chairman Technical Committee & Director Surge & Nabiqasim Pharma Group. The second day of the event will have technical sessions under the aegis of UoL and the University of Punjab.

convocation: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College (PGMI & AMC) convocation was held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Wednesday.

The governor conferred 398 degrees and 238 medals on doctors of both the institutes. AMC student Dr Muhammad Saad Baber got 20 medals while Dr Zobia Munawar secured 14 which is a record. Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar presented shield to chief guest Ch Muhammad Sarwar. Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar congratulated the position holders and the graduates and urged the new doctors to serve the patients selflessly.

UHS VC took oath from the medical students. Prof Al-freed Zafar said so far a large number of doctors brightening the name of Pakistan inside and outside country which is undoubtedly a matter of honour and dignity. Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar chaired the convocation. UHS VC Prof Javed Akram, President Pakistan Medical Council Prof Arshad Taqi, KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, FJMU VC Prof Amir Zaman, Principal SIMS Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Ayesha Shoukat, Chairman BoM Shohab Khawaja and MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam were present in the convocation. A large number of former principals of the institute, senior professors, doctors and experts in the field of medicine were present.