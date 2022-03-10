Two uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Primary & Secondary Healthcare and Urban Development sectors at an estimated cost of Rs2.545 billion.
These schemes were approved in the 66th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included Establishment of Government General Hospital at Chak No 224/RB, Faisalabad (Revised) at the cost of Rs2.0445 billion and Water Supply Scheme UC Lakhan, UC Mori Ghazan and UC Dhamial Wasa Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs500.482 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.
