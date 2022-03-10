‘PUBG addict’ cop tries to take colleagues hostage

LAHORE:A police constable, allegedly a PUBG addict, closed the main gate of Abbas Lines in protest against police officers and tried to hold colleagues hostage at Abbas Lines.

Farooq, stationed took up a rifle and climbed on a water tank. Meanwhile, Battalion 7 personnel tried to apprehend him but he threatened to open fire if they moved forward. Farooq said that he had applied for leave but it was not approved.

SSP Amara Athar said that Farooq was crazy about PUBG game and suffered from diabetes and depression. She said that no such application was pending and earlier, he was also given one month leave.

A Police spokesman said senior officers took down constable safely, called his family and sent him to hospital for medical tests. Farooq will not be posted to any sensitive duty until the medical report is received. Moreover, as per family sources, the official was under mental stress and taking medicines. IG Punjab directed the senior officers to be in direct touch with the personnel and resolve the issues.

arrested: Nawab Town police arrested three persons, including a woman involved in several robbery incidents. The accused used to target those people who were on their way back after withdrawing money from banks. They used to stop their prey on the pretext of asking for directions. The accused had committed a robbery worth Rs2.5 million in Nawab Town and Rs4 lakh in Iqbal Town. The accused include Farooq, Ali Raza and Humaira Shahzadi. Weapons and a motorcycle were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

wife’s killer held: Police arrested a man who had burnt his wife to death in the Shalamar area a day ago. The victim identified as Maimona of Gull Bahar Colony, Shalamar, was four months pregnant. She was married to the accused Allah Ditta four years ago and had a three-year-old daughter Eshal Fatima. Police registered a murder case against the accused on the complaint of the victim's mother.

Prisoner dies: A prisoner of Camp Jail died in a hospital due to some medical complications on Wednesday. The victim identified as Nadeem Anwar, 28, was suffering from respiratory complications and was admitted to the hospital seven days ago but could not recover. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

suicide: A 40-year-old man committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in Factory Area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Abdul Razzaq, a resident of Chungi Amarsadhu, Factory Area. The victim, father of three, committed suicide due to unknown domestic issues. Body was shifted to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,010 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,068 were injured. Out of this, 627 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

pickpockets: Airport police Chowki arrested two pickpockets who robbed citizens at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The accused were identified as Tahir Hussain and Amjad.