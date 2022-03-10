HRCP issues report on human trafficking

LAHORE:The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has released a study titled Modern slavery: Trafficking in women and girls in Pakistan, which identifies Pakistan as a source, transit and destination country for human trafficking.

A press release issued here on Wednesday said, “Although it is difficult to determine the magnitude of the crime—given lack of reliable data—HRCP is particularly concerned over the network of trafficking that exists internally, spanning sex trafficking, forced child labour, bonded labour, forced begging and forced marriage. Economically vulnerable women and under-age girls are targeted in particular.”

The study explains why it is difficult to address trafficking compared to other human rights violations—from the dearth of reliable data on trafficking and constant underreporting to lack of implementation of existing anti-trafficking legislation. Moreover, the pervasive lack of awareness of the various dimensions of trafficking, and gaps in coordination among stakeholders such as the FIA and law enforcement agencies, are added challenges. The report recommends that an effective system to collect, compile and report data on the dimensions of human trafficking be developed as a matter of priority. The capacity of law enforcement agencies to identify and report trafficking must also be strengthened immensely. Finally, the government must allocate adequate resources to implement anti-trafficking laws, encouraging better coordination among stakeholders, with targeted interventions for groups that are specifically vulnerable to trafficking, the press release said.