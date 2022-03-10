PSCA scope being extended to more cities: IG

LAHORE:IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to transfer all record of Punjab Police to Safe Cities Data Centre at the earliest.

He issued this direction while presiding over the 10th meeting of the Safe Cities Management Committee at Safe Cities Headquarters Qurban Lines here on Wednesday. IG Punjab said that the scope of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is being extended to more cities and all the work in this regard would be completed within the stipulated timeline. The meeting approved the integration of Mass Transit Authority, Ring Road, DHA and private societies' cameras with Safe Cities. More than one lakh cameras will be integrated with Safe Cities system through this project.

The Smart City Pilot Project at Lahore MM Alam Road and Liberty was also approved while the plan of Murree, Sialkot and Muridke Command and Control Centres was taken to the Executive Committee for approval. The meeting also reviewed the implementation of Nankana Sahib Project and installation of cameras on entrance and exit points of Lahore.