Focus on mother, child hospitals: minister

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said a number of genetic disorders can be diagnosed before delivery and the world is fast evolving technology for prenatal diagnosis. In her lecture on Fetal Medicine at the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Research Institute, the minister said that a number of treatment options in the mother's womb are possible.

The minister said, “The government is focusing on development of mother and child hospitals in areas away from large urban centres, the minister said. In Pakistan, it is now possible to treat a number of disorders and ailments in the mother's womb. Our doctors were aware of the latest developments about the treatment of a baby.

It is very much possible to diagnose genetic and other diseases of children in the mother's womb. In April, international experts will provide training on Fetal Medicine to local doctors.

Fetal Medicine started in Pakistan in 1994 through Thalassemia Programme. The Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Prevention and Research Institute is providing Fetal Medicine facility for prenatal diagnosis across Punjab. Training sessions are being organised for teachers of medical institutions in Punjab. Teaching faculty has a responsibility to impart modern training to doctors.”

For the first time, a regular Department of Fetal Medicine is being set up in Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block. Training sessions are being conducted for teaching faculty in the health department.

Meanwhile, the health minister and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal directed intensification of dengue surveillance in a cabinet committee meeting on dengue at chief minister secretariat. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch, Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Additional Secretary Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Additional Secretary Vertical Programmes, Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir, CEO Waste Management Company Sundas Irshad and officials of other departments were present in the meeting.