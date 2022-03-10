New recruitment as per retirement, pension rules

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that all new recruitment in Punjab will be in accordance with the new retirement and pension rules which will be developed on a defined contribution model.

Presiding over a meeting on Pension Reforms on Wednesday, he said that a new pension scheme would be introduced for new recruits. The new model pension scheme will be applicable to all future government employees. The new rules will also play an important role in bridging the gaps in the existing pension scheme, he observed. The meeting was attended by Punjab Finance Secretary Iftikhar Amjad, President Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood, General Manager Pension Fund Syed Shahnawaz Nadir Shah, Sub National Governance Programme and officers concerned of Finance Department.

Hashim mentioned that rising pension bill was the major cause of a reduction in development funds and hindering significant investment in health, education and social sectors. However, he asserted that the government focused on providing basic necessities of life to the people and increasing investment in development works. Therefore, it is necessary to review the current pension system. Giving a detailed briefing on the features of the existing and proposed scheme, he said that according to the prevailing rules of pension, government employees cannot leave the service before 25 years of service or 55 years of age while no employment limit should be fixed for new recruits to use the proposed scheme. Further, the existing scheme does not provide any pension incentives for employees who have resigned with less than 10 years of service, while the pension scheme for new recruits will depend on their accumulated balance. A fund will be set up in partnership with the Punjab government and government employees for the payment of monthly pension in the new pension scheme. The major part of the fund will be paid by the government, he added.

Patwar Khanas: Patwar Khanas in 36 districts and 145 tehsils have been shifted to government buildings across the province. These Patwar Khanas have state-of-the-art digital facilities in the style of rural revenue centres to give maximum benefits to the general public, said senior member Board of Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar while presiding over a meeting in his office here on Wednesday.