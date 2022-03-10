Three car thieves among six suspects arrested

Police claimed arresting six suspected criminals, including three car thieves, in different areas of the city on Wednesday.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) caught three car thieves in the Dockyard Road area. SIU chief SSP Arif Aziz said that responding to a tip-off, a team conducted a raid and signalled three suspects riding two motorcycles to pull up. But instead of stopping, the suspects attempted to speed away.

As the police party gave a chase, the two motorcycles collided with each other, leaving one suspect, Fida Hussain, injured. The cops arrested all three of them. The suspects were identified as Fida Hussain, Liaquat Ali and Abdul Ghaffar.

In the initial interrogation, the suspects said one of the motorcycles recovered from them had been snatched in Korangi. A few days ago, they said, they had snatched Rs650,000 from a trader who was returning from a general store in Korangi 3½.

The police also seized two pistols and other looted items from their possession. Fida Hussain said he had earlier been arrested in the Sukkur district in police encounter and other cases. Separately, the Paposh Nagar and Korangi police apprehended three robbers.

The first encounter took place in Paposh Nagar near the Aurangabad Ground, where two robbers were looting citizens. When the police told them to surrender, the robbers opened fire. The cops retaliated and arrested two suspects, including one in an injured condition. The suspects were identified as Aurangzeb, who was injured in the shootout, and Usama. The injured man was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Another encounter occurred on a Korangi link road near a flour mill. After the exchange of fire, one robber, identified as Islam Rafiq, was arrested in an injured condition. However, his companion, Munna, fled from the scene. The injured suspect was transported to the JPMC.