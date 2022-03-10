Man, woman, teenage girl found murdered

The bodies of a man, a woman and a teenage girl, who were apparently killed in the name of honour, were found in the Manghopir neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Police said the bodies were found at an under-construction house in Deh Mahi Gari, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station. They said the deceased were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Citing their initial investigation, officials said the woman and the girl were strangled to death while the man had died due to gunshot wounds. They suspect that the three were killed in the name of honour.

The man has been identified as 23-year-old Nadir, son of Dil Murad, the woman as 20-year-old Haseena, wife of Ataullah, and the girl as 14-year-old Hajira, daughter of Maula Bakhsh.

Manghopir SHO Riaz Bhutto suspects that the victims’ relatives are behind the murders. He said the police also need to ascertain if the man and the woman had gotten married. Two special police teams have been formed to investigate the case, with SHO Bhutto leading one of them.