Much-needed reforms

This refers to the article, ‘Travesty of justice’ (March 5) by Mohammed Sarwar Khan. There is no denying that many people in our country are arrested on suspicion of being responsible for a crime without sufficient evidence. These arrested individuals then languish in jails for months. Arresting people without foolproof evidence is unfair. The authorities need to properly complete their investigations before arresting someone. Also, in case an innocent person is arrested, timely action should be taken to release him/her.

Naveed Ahmed

Hub