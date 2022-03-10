Corrigendum

In the article, ‘Not skilled to work’ (March 7) by Dr Ayesha Razzaque, the writer had said that ‘The cost of the entire programme is around the Rs40 billion mark’. The writer wishes to clarify that for the 125,000 trainees in the first two years of the programme the cost has been around Rs5 billion. The Rs35-40 billion is being proposed to expand the programme over 2-4 years for one million trainees. In comparison the higher education cost for 2021-22 is Rs66 billion.

— Editor