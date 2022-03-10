Economic crunch

This refers to the news report, ‘Tarin hopeful of getting rid of IMF by September (March 7). Only a dreamer would agree with the optimism of the finance minister. There is no way the government can avoid another IMF programme. The PTI government missed a golden opportunity of undertaking fundamental economic reforms after it rose to power in 2018. The economic team it picked put all the country’s proverbial eggs in the IMF basket and relied on borrowings to prop up the economy. The currency has been weakened to a record low in hopes that devaluation would somehow revive the economy. The government shied away from taking unpopular measures to restructure the economy. With the continuation of ill-thought-out policies, the economic situation deteriorated. Now, the gross external financing requirement for the current year is estimated at around $30 billion, and it is likely to go up next year. These figures are considered optimistic unless international oil prices, which are at a record high, drop down to $60-70 per barrel in the next few weeks. Even with another IMF bailout package, the economy would remain on a ventilator.

Keeping in view the worsening balance of payments position, the government has requested China for financial support of $20 billion – a significantly high amount which can push the country into the quagmire of debt. The PTI’s current political predicament is the consequence of its economic follies. The finance minister’s statement, therefore, is quite misleading.

Arif Majeed

Karachi