Healthcare woes

This refers to the news report, ‘The Sehat Card and its stumbling blocks’ (February 27). There are a few flaws in this government-backed healthcare package. It seems the government hasn’t considered the ground realities. The package needs clarity by the incumbent government, specifically with regard to surgeries so eligible people don’t have to face any problems.
The issue needs to be fixed by the incumbent government at the earliest so that this programme that was launched to facilitate the poor runs flawlessly.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
