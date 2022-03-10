Chevron partners with MG

KARACHI: Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited signed an agreement with MG JW Automobile Pakistan (Private) Limited for supply of its premium synthetic lubricants, a statement said on Wednesday.
The partnership aims to recommending use of Havoline Fully Synthetic C3 SAE 5W-30 and Havoline Fully Synthetic LE C5 SAE 0W-20 for MG ZS and MG HS vehicles in Pakistan. These products would be available at MG 3S dealerships across the country, they informed.
Talking on the occasion, country chairman at Chevron Ahmed Zahid Zaheer said they were pleased to be in collaboration with MG as supplier of Caltex Havoline lubricants for MG ZS and MG HS vehicles.
MG has introduced Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) since it entered into Pakistani market. Currently, it is offering MG HS and MG ZS along with their respective plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and electric vehicles.
Chevron is a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation. It markets its Caltex range of lubricants in the country under Havoline and Delo brands.
The company has nation-wide operations with its head office based in Karachi, and regional offices and warehouses in major cities with a network of more than 150 branded oil change facilities throughout the country.
