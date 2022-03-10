Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee ended almost flat against the dollar on Wednesday amid supplies from remittances and exporter conversion of dollars, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 178.63 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 178.61.

“There were supplies from remittances and exporter conversion of dollars. But, the dollar buying from importers pushed the rupee marginally down,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“Though, financial markets had already priced in the central bank’s decision to maintain a status quo in the interest rates, indication in the forward guidance that it is ready to meet earlier than planned in late April given fast-changing geopolitical situation calmed nerves of the investors,” he added.

For the rupee, global oil prices trajectory and outlook for inflation and the current account deficit would be watched for cues, he said.

According to dealers, the market hasn’t reacted to ongoing political uncertainty in the country.