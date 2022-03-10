Increase in liabilities

LAHORE: Pakistan's economy is a casualty of the ongoing political turmoil. Throwing caution to the wind, the ruling party has gone for public appeasing that the country cannot afford.

When the prime minister announced reduction in petrol and diesel rates as well as the electricity tariff, global crude oil price was around $92 per barrel. It is now much higher. Brent crude was trading at over $131 a barrel on Wednesday morning.

We do not have the finances to absorb this increase as we are already running a huge deficit. Cost of electricity will also go up because of high energy and fuel rates.

Pakistan produces power from furnace oil, imported gas, and imported coal. All these commodities are trading at their historic high.

Our economy will be in deep trouble if high prices persist for the next four months and we continue to supply petrol, diesel and electricity at the fixed rates announced by the prime minister.

Going back on his words is not politically possible for him, but to sustain losses for four months will uproot the economy. Pressure on foreign reserves will increase, which will weaken the rupee further against the dollar.

Even if for now, the central bank has kept the policy rates unchanged, how long can it do so. In fact, the central bank has decided to meet ahead of the next scheduled monetary policy review.

It has facilitated the government, but would be constrained to act if things got out of hand by April 2022.

Volatility also persists in the stock market. Global stocks are also shedding value after the Ukraine war, but Pakistan’s economy and stock markets are neither integrated with the global economy nor with the global capital market.

Managing the economy would be an uphill task for whoever comes out victorious from the no confidence move, especially because of inflation and other fiscal problems.

Such anticipation is not out of place, since masses continue to complain even after the concessions announced by the prime minister on petrol, diesel, and electricity, because prices of daily use items have suddenly started rising again.

Edible oil rates are regularly increasing and currently a one kg pack of ghee or oil is being sold for Rs470 per liter. Chicken meat that in Punjab never crossed the Rs400 barrier is currently available at Rs430-470 per kg. Vegetable rates have been jacked up three weeks prior to Ramazan.

Putting a check on prices seems beyond this government's control. They remain as ineffective in controlling prices as they were in the last two years. Amidst rising commodity rates, the constant decline in rupee value gives shopkeepers another reason to raise prices of all imported items.

It is unfortunate that there is no consensus on economic issues. Politicians oppose the economic policies of the sitting government without having a look at them.

The sitting government realised that they would be criticised if the institute reforms, so they resorted to public appeasing, which the opposition dare not criticise.

But even the irrational decrease in petroleum and electricity rates was termed as too little too late. This behaviour is taking its toll on the economy. Investors stay away from economies where there is uncertainty. Genuine investors do not appreciate the government throwing their resources to appease the electorate, while issues like smooth supply of power and gas are put on the back burner.

The government has not set its priorities right. Benazir Income Support Programme has not reduced the miseries of the poor because they are losing jobs regularly. Had the BISP (now Ehsaas) amount been earmarked to subsidise bank mark-up for the industries, it could have created millions of jobs in three years. Exports and production would have risen this way.

Instead, the government tried to gain political mileage through public appeasing measures instead of formulating business-friendly policies. Trade, industry, and economists were hoping that the awareness created about corruption and bad governance in recent political happenings will bring transparency in economic affairs and help reduce unemployment and poverty.

But they are disappointed that the slogan for eradicating corruption was just election rhetoric. The government did not have the courage to disturb the status quo. Even development in Pakistan has become a political issue where projects are launched as a public appeasement measure on the recommendations of elected representatives. They ensure development takes place in their constituency only so that they retain their voters. Since economic viability is a secondary issue, many projects become a liability instead of an asset.