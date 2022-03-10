‘Urea smugglers to spur another crisis’

LAHORE: Smuggling of urea to Afghanistan through Chaman and Torkhum borders would result into shortage of fertiliser and increase in prices in Kharif season, farmers said on Wednesday, demanding the government to restrict the black market at the earliest.

Terming smuggling culprit for the urea crisis during November 2021 to February 2022 application season, they warned of another catastrophe if the government fails to restraint smugglers getting through the western border.

“Afghani brokers present in South Punjab and Upper Sindh are openly purchasing urea fertiliser in bulk by truckloads in the Goth machi, Daharki, Multan fertiliser mandis,” claimed president of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Mahmood Khokhar.

He said ‘continuous’ smuggling would lead to create shortage of urea in the country throughout 2022.

“It will increase price of urea beyond the reach of farmers across the country, creating severe negative impact on production of export crops such as cotton.”

He cautioned that negative impact on production of food crops such as wheat, sugarcane, and corn would be catastrophic for a country like Pakistan.

“We will end up importing large quantities of wheat and sugar to feed the masses, and Pakistan will lose food security at a time of global conflict,” he warned.

The war in Ukraine has created a world-wide shortage of Urea, as Ukraine and Russia are major producers of Urea. This has increased the price of Urea to around US$ 1000 per ton in the international market. Urea import cost is around Rs10,000 per bag delivered to Pakistan, whereas, urea is being sold for around Rs2,000 per bag in the country.

“It will be impossible for Pakistan to import urea at such high prices.”

He said there was huge 'incentive' for smugglers to smuggle urea to Afghanistan and beyond at a massive cost to Pakistani farmers. The government should stop smuggling of urea out of the country by clamping down on the borders forcefully, otherwise, the situation would put the fertiliser sector into a delicate situation, he warned.