Stocks snap two-day rout on SBP rate hold

Stocks on Wednesday bounced back from a massive two-day drop as central bank’s dovish monetary policy stance raised recovery hopes, spurring investment in oversold stocks, but late profit-taking limited the gains amid political uncertainty, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index gained 164.61 points or 0.38 percent to close at 43,042.96 points, touching a day-high and low of 43,218.13 and 42,865.22 points.

The investors were also concerned about the monetary policy announcement, which was maintained by the SBP, after the session ended, at the current level of 9.75 percent.

The market gained some positive momentum but ongoing politicking by the opposition parties to oust the sitting prime minister through a no-trust vote in the parliament capped the participation.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks staged recovery led by select scrips on institutional support in oversold stocks and central bank’s maintaining its policy at 9.75 percent.

Global equity recovery and surging crude oil prices lured the bulls into the market, which closed in the green zone, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 Shares index jumped 78.86 points or 0.47 percent to 16,747.77 points compared with 16,668.91 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares fell 43 million to 183.70 million from 226.10 million, while value reduced to Rs6.066 billion from Rs7.120 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs7.382 trillion from Rs7.383 trillion. Out of 341 companies active in the session, 148 posted gains, 167 losses, while 26 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities, said, the equities traded in a narrow band as the index moved in the range of 352 points under the pressure of domestic political noise and escalating global commodities prices.

The benchmark index initially opened on a positive note as investors welcomed monetary policy status quo; however, late profit-taking pared some early gains, the brokerage said.

Technology, fertiliser, and cement sector stocks led the show where SYS, EFERT, TRG, ENGRO, and MLCF added 140 points, cumulatively, while LUCK, BAFL, and BAHL together lost 51 points collectively.

Wyeth Pakistan Ltd came out as the best performer in terms of share price gains, as it rose Rs83.99 to Rs2,084/share, followed by Sapphire Textile, up Rs67.30 to end at Rs1,029.80/share.

Rafhan Maize suffered worst losses by giving up Rs138 to end at Rs11,861/share, followed by Philip Morris Pakistan, which fell Rs44.38 to Rs675/share.

Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house, said the market stayed in the green zone as central bank kept the policy rate unchanged at 9.75 percent in its monetary policy meeting for March 2022.

Cement sector stayed in the red zone due to mounting international coal prices, the brokerage said its report.

Ghani Global Holding was the top traded stock with 12.79 million shares, while Pakistan International Bulk was close behind it with 12.53 million sold and bought share.

Other stocks that made the bulk of the volumes included TPL Properties, Telecard Limited, TPL Corp Ltd, TRG Pak Ltd, Unity Foods Ltd, Treet Corp, WorldCall Telecom, and Flying cement (R).

Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 68.29 million shares from 76.80 million.

JS Research said, going forward, they expect range-bound activity to continue over economic and geopolitical situation concerns.

“We recommend investors to avail any downside as an opportunity to buy in banking and oil and gas exploration and production sectors,” the brokerage said.