Contagious cattle disease unveils country’s low diagnostic capacity

LAHORE: As all provinces decide to combat deadly cattle disease after it affected thousands of animals, diagnostic capacity across the country got exposed as the disease had been reportedly nurturing for last six months.

Federal ministry of National Food Security & Research confirmed the presence of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in Bahawalpur, Karachi, Hyderabad, and Thatta after it affected thousands of animals.

The disease is caused by a virus, which spreads through bites of mosquitoes, flies, and ticks. LSD has no public health implications as it is not transferred to humans.

In order to control the disease and to prevent its spread from one place to another, Animal Husbandry Commissioner has issued guidelines to the provinces which, inter alia, include information for the awareness of farmers and professionals.

The sheep/goat pox vaccine, which is already available in the country, is effective against the LSD virus. The government is also making urgent arrangements to import LSD vaccines. However, until last week, there was no clue about identification of the disease, its origin, and outbreak in the country.

According to a senior official of Livestock Department Sindh, presence of a mysterious skin disease of cattle was being monitored since November 2022. However, no remedial measure could be taken on official level on account of lack of identification by the federal government.

The spokesperson of provincial Chief Minister Sindh said last week said the Livestock Department had sent a report to the federal government regarding the skin disease in animals. However, they had yet to receive any response, he said.

Similar is with the case of Punjab province. Breaking silence, livestock department of Punjab warned dairy farmers this Sunday over spread of skin disease in animals.

It is incompressible for many why provinces still lack capacity to identify, prevent and treat cattle disease themselves after more than a decade of granting autonomy in livestock, dairy development, and agriculture sectors.

Livestock and agriculture are provincial subjects since passing of 18th amendment in the constitution in 2010. In order to improve governance in the public sector, it was the then PPP government took steps and brought in the 18th Amendment to the Constitution of 1973.

Accordingly, ministries performing tasks which were provincial subjects were devolved from the federal level, including the ministry of Food and Agriculture.

According to Prof. Talat Pasha, former Vice Chancellor of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), provinces could start treating animal without issuing notification by the federal government.

Agreeing with the findings of ministry regarding outbreak of disease, he said provincial governments should develop capacity to deal with such situations.

“Capacity is also apparently an issue. The disease has been prevalent since November last, and we identified it this week,” he said.

Early identification of such contagious disease assumes very much importance as it helped contain its spread, he stressed.

Referring to a study, he observed, Lumpy skin disease is primarily a disease of cattle, and clinical cases have also been reported in Asian water buffalo (Bubalus bubalis). However, there was no evidence that LSDV could infect humans, he said.

About geographical distribution, the disease is currently endemic in most of Africa, parts of the Middle East and Turkey. Outbreaks also occurred recently in parts of Asia and Europe. It was eradicated from some of the affected countries, but the status of others is not yet resolved.

LSD could be introduced into a new area by infected animals, contaminated hides, and other animal products, or infected insects. Outbreaks recognised early have sometimes been eradicated with quarantines, depopulation, and cleaning and disinfection of infected premises, but vaccination was an important component of eradication plans in some large outbreaks.

Insect control is generally employed during lumpy skin disease outbreaks, although its effectiveness is still unclear. The disease leads to decline in milk and meat production as well as damage to the skin, leather, and gelatin industries.