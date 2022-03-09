Special plane to airlift 232 Pakistanis from Ukraine

LAHORE: On the advice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a special Boeing 777 plane departed from Lahore early on Tuesday morning to airlift the Pakistanis stranded in war-struck Ukraine. The plane will land in the neighbouring Poland’s capital city of Warsaw and take about 232 passengers in the early hours of Wednesday.

It was the first flight operated for the repatriation of Pakistanis in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, more flights are planned in the coming days, as we have been told that about 1,200 passengers would be airlifted from there, said a spokesperson for the national flag carrier. He said the flights are planned in consultation with the Pakistan’s embassies in Poland, Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that are spearheading this operation.