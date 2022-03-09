Women’s role vital for boosting economy: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Tuesday that no nation can develop and progress without meaningful contribution from its women population. Speaking as a chief guest at Alhamra as chief special guest at International Women's Day event, the minister said women are proving themselves in every field of life.

SACM Hassaan Khawar was present as guest of honour. The event was organised by TDCP. The minister said, “Women are playing a vital role in improving economy of the country. Women are working hard in every field. I am a sports woman. I reached K2 Base camp with five patients in 2001 to raise awareness about thalassemia in Pakistan. At that time everyone thought that as a woman I would not be able to do it but by the grace of Allah I did it. A team of 32 people reached the base camp of K2 in 2001 and played a pivotal role in raising awareness about thalassemia. I again went to base camp of K2 in 2004.

WB DELEGATION: Meanwhile, the minister met World Bank delegation in her office to discuss way forward for family planning and mother and child initiatives here on Tuesday. The minister highlighted steps taken by the Health Department for family planning. The World Bank delegation appreciated the efforts of the Health Department. She said, “The Health Dept is taking key steps for family planning. All stakeholders must work in collaboration for family planning. Under the Human Capital Investment Project, mother of every child born in public sector hospitals in 11 districts shall get Rs1,000 per visit for the next two years.

SNGPL: To mark International Women's Day, an event was organised by Sui Northern Gas under the Chairpersonship of Roohi Raees Khan here on Tuesday.