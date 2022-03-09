Women’s financial inclusion rising

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday informed that women employment at the commission had increased by promoting gender diversity and financial inclusion of women in regulated sectors.

Women inclusion at the SECP increased from 18 percent in 2019 to 23 percent in 2021, while 51 percent in general as well as in leadership roles, informed Musarat Jabeen, executive director at the regulator.

She was addressing to a celebration ceremony held by the SECP on International Women’s Day. She added that internal measures taken by the regulator to promote gender mainstreaming and introduction of conducive policies resulted in more representation of females in the commission.

Chief guest at the event, Kanwal Shauzab, MNA and parliamentary secretary for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, stressed upon eliminating anti-women bias from the society.

She also mentioned that the federal government was to introduce policies for women empowerment. She emphasised that change should come from gross root level to bear long term fruits.

Talking on the occasion, commissioner SECP Sadia Khan highlighted the regulator’s external interventions to promote gender diversity and financial inclusion in the regulated sectors, especially in the insurance sector.