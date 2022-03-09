FCEPL awards scholarships

KARACHI: FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd (FCEPL) awarded 2 student scholarships to farmers’ daughters under its scholarship program, a statement said on Tuesday.

The company would bear a year’s tuition fee of Hira Hafeez, daughter of Hafeez Ahmed from Dunyapur, and Narjis Ijaz, daughter of Ijaz Gondal from Pindi Bhattian.

Hira Hafeez is pursuing a PhD degree in Botany and Narjis Ijaz is set to complete her matriculation.

Muhammad Sohail Sarwar Chaudhary, head of agribusiness at FCEPL, awarded the scholarships to the students.

Talking on the occasion, Chaudhary said improving lives of farmers and their families was a vital part of the company’s ethos. The farmer community is integral to the Pakistani dairy economy and their advancement and upkeep is the responsibility of all stakeholders, he emphasised.

In November last year, the company awarded 2 scholarships to students, parents of whom were associated with FCEPL as farmers. According to FCEPL, it has trained over 8200 ladies through its Enhancing Women's Income through Dairy Interventions (EWID) program.