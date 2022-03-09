NBP annual profit down 6pc

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday reported a six percent fall in its full-year net profit, showing a decline in markup earned income.

In a consolidated statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the bank reported a net profit of Rs28.760 billion for the year ended December 31, down from Rs30.585 billion the previous year. It also announced a final cash dividend of Re1 a share for the year.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs13.44/share, compared with Rs14.33/share last year. NBP said its revenue for the concerned year fell to Rs232.052 billion, compared with Rs258.031 billion a year earlier.

However, a decline in write-offs and provisions by Rs11.659 billion, against provisions of Rs30.911 billion during the same period last year decreased the gap between fall in profits.

The bank’s interest expenses remained at Rs134.284 billion, compared with Rs153.651 billion the previous year. A press release of the bank said despite a civil penalty of Rs9.8 billion imposed on the US operations, the bank reported profits.