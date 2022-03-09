Tax potential

LAHORE: Provinces are not pushed to increase provincial revenues by targeting the services provided by the most influential segments of the society.

Most of the tax efforts are made by the federal government, which is bound under National Finance Commission awards to distribute 59 percent of the tax revenue to the provinces, most of it based on their population and some percentage based on other criteria like poverty, size etcetera.

Each province gets enough to comfortably operate its expenditures from this amount and other federal transfers. The provinces usually finance even their development budgets from these transfers.

Sindh and Punjab have lately started collecting higher services taxes from general businesses, hotels and restaurants, beauty parlours and few other services. But the provincial revenue authorities have gone soft on doctors, hospitals, and clinical laboratories.

It has been documented and seconded by even the chartered accountants of Pakistan that almost 75-80 percent of treatment cost goes to doctors, clinical labs, and hospitals.

The authorities usually do not pursue the services tax evasion by other influential professions like the lawyers, architects, and chartered accountants.

The chartered accountants might pay service charges for the services provided to the listed companies where avoidance is not possible. But the listed companies in Pakistan are less than 700, while the enterprises they serve run into several hundred thousand.

There are 175,000 registered lawyers in Pakistan, all these practicing lawyers should be registered under provincial sales tax regimes and deposit the sales tax collected from their clients in the provincial exchequer.

Every profession has a potential to increase revenue manifold. Let us examine the case of the medical profession.

Pakistan has over 235,000 doctors. Salary of a cardiologist and other specialist doctors in Pakistan averages between Rs6.7 million and Rs8 million per year. Private practice is in addition to that for which no statistics are available, but general observation is that it is 112 times higher than the salaries they draw. Still, we do not see any doctor in the highest taxpayers list.

The argument forwarded in this regard is that since sales tax is paid by the person who avails any service its imposition would burden the consumers. This is flawed logic.

We have seen that in two decades the specialist fee has increased from Rs500 to Rs3,000 per consultation. There is scarcity of doctors and specialists in Pakistan.

They examine and operate more patients than doctors in other countries where the doctor to population ratio is better. Even if these specialists examine 10-15 persons per day, their gross earning ranges from Rs30,000 to Rs45,000 daily.

The operation fee of different ailments varies from Rs50,000 to Rs300,000 (open heart surgery). If these doctors perform 2-6 surgeries (heart surgery may be restricted to 2 a day but others like orthopaedic or gynaecology surgeries could be up to 6 per day).

Treatment charges have multiplied as well, but the income tax from the medical profession has remained static. If sales tax is imposed on these services and its information passed on to the Federal Board of Revenue, the income tax from the medical profession would also multiply. The percentage of sale tax on medical service could be lowered to two percent that would provide relief to the patients. Even then the provincial revenues would soar to new levels.

The health cards issued in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could pave the way for some documentation in the health sector.

The treatment provided by the private hospitals to the cardholder’s families would be documented making tax collection easier.

However, the treatment rates for different ailments and operations are fixed by the government that are two to three times lower than what the private hospitals usually charge. For instance, the government has fixed open heart surgery rate to Rs280,000 while the going rate in private hospitals is two to three times higher.

Charges include surgeon fee, hospital charges including room charges and medicines provided during surgery. The private hospitals however charge Rs80,000-90,000 for clinical tests that are not covered in the insurance.

Even with this amount the provincial service charges will increase substantially if they strictly impose the service tax.

The provincial government could accelerate the development works in their provinces if all services are brought under sales tax net. They would not compromise on their expenses even if the federal government failed to achieve its annual revenue collection target.