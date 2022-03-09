KCCI slams centre for neglecting Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday criticised the federal government for totally ignoring Karachi as it continues to suffer badly due to dilapidated infrastructure, unavailability of gas, electricity, water and other important civic facilities.

In a statement, KCCI President Muhammad Idrees said the federal government neglected Karachi, which was why the city’s infrastructure has sharply deteriorated to such an extent that many of the roads particularly those in the industrial zones were not even drivable.

“The city, despite contributing more than 65 percent revenue to the national exchequer, 95 percent to provincial kitty and 54 percent in terms of exports, remains deprived of basic facilities, while all 14 MNAs of PTI government who had been elected from Karachi were also not paying any attention to the issues being suffered by the inhabitants of this city,” he said.

It was recently reported that Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi surpassed tax-collection of Rs1 trillion in just eight months of the current fiscal year, but this city was not even receiving 10 percent of what it has been constantly contributing for so many years.

Idrees said that despite contributing excellently in terms of revenue and exports, the industries of Karachi remain deprived of gas as out of the total demand of 1100mmcfd, only 800mmcfd gas was being provided to Karachi, which was highly unfair. He believes that Karachi was being singled out, especially because no other city faced the same.

“A summary was moved by the Ministry of Commerce wherein it was mentioned that RLNG will be supplied to industries of zero-rated sector at the rate of $6.5, whereas the industrial power consumers will be provided RLNG at $9 across Pakistan, but unfortunately, this was implemented within the SNGPL’s territories and no relief was provided to SSGC,” he said.

These subsidised rates for RLNG were being provided from the revenue, “and it was a matter of grave concern that the biggest revenue contributor ie Karachi, remains deprived”, he added.