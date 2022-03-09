Govt mulls urea import to meet kharif demand

ISLAMABAD: Government contemplates urea import and allowing gas supplies to manufacturing units up north from April to June 2022 for augmenting domestic supplies of the nitrogenous fertiliser for the upcoming kharif season starting next month.

A high-level fertiliser review meeting on Tuesday discussed the issues faced by farmers, domestic production of the input, as well as the demand for fertiliser during the kharif season. The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, while Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam joined via media link.

Fertiliser industry representatives and officials of the provincial agriculture departments also attended the meeting.

Bakhtyar hoped that like last year, domestic production of urea would be maintained to fulfil the requirements of urea. The minister also directed all provincial agriculture departments to prepare district-wise supply plans as per agronomic demands for kharif.

The government would also announce the fertiliser subsidy package for farmers before the commencement of the kharif season. Pakistan’s major kharif crops include sugarcane, cotton, maize, and rice.

Bakhtyar also directed the Ministry of Industries to submit a summary of gas supplies from April-June 2022 to northern urea plants in the next Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting.

The meeting decided to maintain 200,000 tonnes of urea inventory this month on a pro-rata basis by manufacturers, while the carrying cost of inventory loss of manufacturing companies would be built in the government’s next controlled prices of urea. It was told in the meeting that the carrying cost of each urea bag was worth Rs2-3.

The forum also decided to import urea to hedge the country from global supply disruptions, and higher prices amidst the Ukraine crisis.

For this purpose, the Ministry of Industries and Production would place a summary before the ECC in its next meeting.

Bakhtyar said that the government had geared up to ensure a smooth, adequate, and timely supply of key soil nutrients to farmers in the upcoming Kharif season and the decisions had been made accordingly.

A concentrated nitrogenous fertiliser, urea is a major plant nutrient. Urea shortages which pushed the prices upwards affected thousands of farmers across the country, forcing many, especially small-scale farmers to sow crops without the essential input.

During the shortage, farmers were forced to either buy urea at black-market rates or to purchase the input of substandard quality, which affected yields.