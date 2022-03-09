PSX slump deepens as political crisis lands in power corridors

Stocks sagged for a second session on Tuesday as investors panic-sold their holdings after the opposition political parties moved the lower house of the Parliament to hold a no-trust vote against the incumbent premier, making matters worse for the beleaguered PTI government amid ongoing economic downturn, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index closed lower by 388.62 points or 0.90 percent to 42,878.35 points.

Investors were also concerned about the monetary policy announcement, which was maintained by the SBP, after the session, at of 9.75 percent.

Analysts at Topline Securities said after a sideways opening the index juggled between a high of 43,782.52 and a low of 42,782.52 points; however, panic-selling broke out in the latter half after opposition formally presented a no-trust motion against the sitting prime minister in the national assembly, 478 points,” he said.

Major negative contributors in the trading session were LUCK, PPL and HUBC cumulatively dented the Index by 103 points.

Giving in to the prevailing downtrend, KSE-30 Shares Index fell155.82 points or 0.93 percent to 16,668.91 points compared with 16,824.73 points recorded in the last session.

Trades fell by 10 million shares to 226.10 million from 236.88 million shares, while value eased to Rs7.120 billion from Rs8.211 billion.

Market capital narrowed to Rs7.383 trillion from Rs7.445 trillion.

There were 102 gainers, 223 losers, and 18 neutrals in Tuesday’s trade.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks went into another freefall as political uncertainty deepened after opposition parties submitted no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, while ongoing global equity selloff also continued to cut through the sentiment.

Uncertainty over SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) policy announcement and rupee instability also weighed, Mehanti said.

Rafhan Maize led the gainers by rising Rs200 to Rs11,999/share, followed by Sapphire Textile, which secured Rs56.76 to close higher at Rs880.01 per share.

The worst-hit stock was Bata (Pakistan) as it fell Rs57.51 to Rs2,092.49/share, while Nestle Pakistan was the second worst-hit stock as it lost Rs140 to close at Rs5,400/share.

Arif Habib Ltd in its daily market review said across-the-board volatility prevailed throughout the day mainly because of political unrest and an overheating commodities cycle.

The market opened in the red zone and stayed under pressure throughout the day, said the report, adding, cement sector remained under pressure as mounting international coal prices were seen as weighing on the profits of manufacturers.

Selling spiked in the last trading hour and

Sectors contributing to the negative performance included banks (-85.8 points), cement (-67.7 points), E&P (-62.1 points), power (-37.3 points), and OMC (-34.0 points).

TPL Corp Ltd was the most traded name as its 17.35 million shares changed hands, closely trailed by Unity Foods Ltd that registered a trade volume of 17.18 million shares.

Other stocks that contributed to Tuesday’s trade volumes were Ghani Global Holdings, TRG Pakistan Ltd, TPL Properties, Ghani Global Glass, Telecard Limited, WorldCall Telecom, Pak Elektron XR, and Flying cement (R).

A modest increase was witnessed the turnover of futures’ contracts from 63.97 million shares on Monday to 76.80 million.