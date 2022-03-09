Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee extended losses for a second straight session on Tuesday due to increased demand for the greenback from importers, while a persistent rise in global oil prices weighed on the local unit, dealers said.
The rupee closed at 178.61 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 178.13 in the interbank market. It fell by 0.27 percent during the session.
Dealers said the dollar demand from importers together with uncertainty on international commodity prices (including crude oil) , which is fuelling concerns about the current account deficit and inflation continued to put pressure on the domestic currency.
Oil prices soared with Brent surging $132 a barrel on fears that the United States and Britain will announce a formal ban on Russian oil imports, sparking supply concerns.
