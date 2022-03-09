Messy move

This refers to the editorial, ‘Political heat’ (March 8). It discusses in detail the current political turmoil in the country, highlighting the PTI’s mishandling of internal issues that has resulted in Aleem Khan joining the Jahangir Khan Tareen group. The two now stand united, posing a great threat to Buzdar. The Chaudhrys’ politics is known to all, and there is a trust deficit between the PML-N and the PPP. The ruling party has created a lot of mess on many fronts – at home and abroad. As the prime minister, Imran Khan should have patience and tolerance when under pressure and criticism. He must realise that the government is standing on crutches that can be pulled out any time. One also fears that Pakistan may have to pay dearly due to such non-diplomatic gestures.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
Mental health is generally neglected in Pakistan. It is no surprise then that in many workplaces no mental wellbeing...
The staff at NADRA offices often humiliate visitors, especially those who are not educated enough to figure out the...
The country is experiencing hyperinflation which may increase further due to the surge in global oil prices and the...
Imran Khan lashed out against the EU envoys’ letter while addressing people in Mailsi. He spoke out against the...
Despite being the biggest city of Pakistan, Karachi is seeing a drastic increase in the number of street crimes and...
Unemployment rates have swelled alarmingly in Pakistan. Unfortunately, unemployment rates remain higher among women...
Comments