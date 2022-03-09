Messy move

This refers to the editorial, ‘Political heat’ (March 8). It discusses in detail the current political turmoil in the country, highlighting the PTI’s mishandling of internal issues that has resulted in Aleem Khan joining the Jahangir Khan Tareen group. The two now stand united, posing a great threat to Buzdar. The Chaudhrys’ politics is known to all, and there is a trust deficit between the PML-N and the PPP. The ruling party has created a lot of mess on many fronts – at home and abroad. As the prime minister, Imran Khan should have patience and tolerance when under pressure and criticism. He must realise that the government is standing on crutches that can be pulled out any time. One also fears that Pakistan may have to pay dearly due to such non-diplomatic gestures.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi