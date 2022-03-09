Managing mental health

Mental health is generally neglected in Pakistan. It is no surprise then that in many workplaces no mental wellbeing screening – such as for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or personality disorders – is made part of pre-employment screening. There is no acknowledgement that poor mental health can become an epidemic, if unaddressed. Such problems can create a negative work environment in the entire organisation.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USA, “poor mental health can affect job performance and productivity, engagement with one’s work and communication with co-workers”. Mental health issues especially in managers and bosses can be troublesome for all. The government should ensure that measures are taken to diagnose mental health issues in all employees of private and public organisations and help is provided to them.

Mariam Khan

Lahore