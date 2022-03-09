 
Manners, please

March 09, 2022

The staff at NADRA offices often humiliate visitors, especially those who are not educated enough to figure out the processes and documentation. Many struggle to even come to the offices, but the administration’s behaviour is off-putting.

NADRA must ensure that all its staff is polite and well-behaved to people who come there. They should provide assistance to those who need it.

Ayesha Peer Baksh

Karachi

