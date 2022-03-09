Economic mess

The country is experiencing hyperinflation which may increase further due to the surge in global oil prices and the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee – a standard remedy prescribed by international lenders for economic ills. Addressing this inflation and strengthening the rupee to bring it up to Rs125-130 from the current rate of around Rs180 is doable if there is political will.

First, the import of luxury items must be curtailed. Second, optimum austerity in government spending is essential. The salaries and pension of government officers must be reduced and new recruitments must be stopped. Third, there is a need to end the smuggling of goods and money. These measures will ensure that the excess demand for dollars is reduced. As a result the exchange rate will improve, allowing a reduction in fuel tariffs, and the cost of importing material/capital goods without the government having to subsidise everything and losing revenue.

Arif Majeed

Karachi