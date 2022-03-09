Rather racist

Imran Khan lashed out against the EU envoys’ letter while addressing people in Mailsi. He spoke out against the hypocrisy of Western countries and asked why the EU had been silent when India was violating human rights in Kashmir. He is right to a great extent.

Since the world has been largely silent against the atrocities in Palestine and Kashmir, their excessive concern now seems like hypocrisy. One cannot help wonder how the suffering of the Ukrainian people is more upsetting than that of people from the Global South. While all wars should be condemned, it is also high time the world did some introspection to gauge its double standards and attitudes.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura