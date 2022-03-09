Crime patrol

Despite being the biggest city of Pakistan, Karachi is seeing a drastic increase in the number of street crimes and dacoities. People have lost their mobile phones, money and even lives at the hands of these criminals. Since the government and the police have failed to keep these criminals in check, they are free to do whatever wherever they want.
The government must take this matter seriously, as it will only worsen with time. Recent reports that highlight the involvement of police officers in various crimes – the culprit, who later shot himself dead, responsible for the murder of a young man in Karachi turned out to be a police officer – are also troubling. There should also be a check on corrupt elements in the police force.
Masroor Atta
Karachi
