Power games

This refers to the news report, ‘See what I do to you after no-trust vote fails, Imran’ (March 7). The prime minister has threatened the opposition leaders of consequences when – if – the no-confidence move against him fails. Has the prime minister been lenient till now? If so, were his anti-corruption narrative and accountability drive a farce?
His behaviour lends credence to the opposition’s accusation that the government was using the anti-corruption rhetoric merely to gain power. Moreover, calling others cowards while in power is no challenge.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
This refers to the editorial, ‘Political heat’ . It discusses in detail the current political turmoil in the...
Mental health is generally neglected in Pakistan. It is no surprise then that in many workplaces no mental wellbeing...
The staff at NADRA offices often humiliate visitors, especially those who are not educated enough to figure out the...
The country is experiencing hyperinflation which may increase further due to the surge in global oil prices and the...
Imran Khan lashed out against the EU envoys’ letter while addressing people in Mailsi. He spoke out against the...
Despite being the biggest city of Pakistan, Karachi is seeing a drastic increase in the number of street crimes and...
Comments