Power games

This refers to the news report, ‘See what I do to you after no-trust vote fails, Imran’ (March 7). The prime minister has threatened the opposition leaders of consequences when – if – the no-confidence move against him fails. Has the prime minister been lenient till now? If so, were his anti-corruption narrative and accountability drive a farce?

His behaviour lends credence to the opposition’s accusation that the government was using the anti-corruption rhetoric merely to gain power. Moreover, calling others cowards while in power is no challenge.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi