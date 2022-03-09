According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, around three out of every 100,000 people in Pakistan committed suicide. Unfortunately, a large number of suicide attempts are made by teenagers. While awareness regarding this issue is rising, a number of people fail to understand that medication alone cannot resolve the issue.
Teenagers need proper counselling and guidance. They must be made to feel comfortable and confident. The authorities concerned must spread awareness about suicide and guide young people towards better ways of dealing with their mental health problems.
Omaima Babur
Lahore
