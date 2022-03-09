Doctors, other staff in MMC resume duties after a day of strike

PESHAWAR: The doctors and other healthcare providers in Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) on Tuesday resumed duties and restored services after staying away from work a day earlier.

The doctors and all other health workers on the call of Young Doctors Association (YDA) held a strike on Monday, suspending all services at the hospital except for the emergency cover.

The YDA leadership in MMC argued that they didn’t want patients to suffer but there was no other option with them to lodge their protest against some recent decisions of the newly-appointed Board of Governors (BoG).

Dr Ayaz Khan, YDA MMC president, said they had been working together with the hospital administration to improve patient care but accused the board members of not taking the stakeholders into confidence.

The faculty members in MMC were surprised and shocked by the appointment of a medical officer, Dr Kamran, as deputy hospital director on Monday. He is reportedly an office-bearer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-affiliated Insaf Doctors Forum (IDF).

According to insiders, the same junior doctor once went to the office of the then hospital director, Dr Tariq Mehmood, and wanted him to approve his appointment as deputy hospital director. However, Dr Tariq reportedly had bowed to the pressure and that was stated to be the major reason for his surprise removal from his position.

Besides Dr Kamran, another medical officer and IDF activist, Dr Inayat, is also stated to be interfering in the official affairs of the hospital and allegedly misusing his authority of being close to the health minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra.

They and some TMOs belonging to the IDF are stated to be the symbols of power in the hospital, apparently due to their affiliation with the ruling PTI.

According to the doctors, a post of senior registrar was recently advertised in Gynaecology dDepartment of MMC but the selection committee was replaced by another committee to allegedly hire the wife of Dr Inayat.

The YDA had presented its demands to the board and hospital administration and vowed to continue their peaceful struggle till their demands are met. They wanted the new building for ED with availability of all necessary medicine, equipment and trained staff.

Dr Ayaz Khan said they wanted the BoG to immediately select Dean, medical director and hospital director purely on merit.

Similarly, YDA wanted noninterference of all political organisations in the hospital affairs and vowed to continue their struggle against nepotism and violation of merit in the institution.

Dr Ayaz said they wanted a proper and well-equipped security system for the hospital and communication and modern exchange system.

“We want transparency in SSP and distribution of revenue according to the rules and regulations,” he added.

The YDA leadership wanted separate infrastructure and staff for IBP, completion of Benazir Bhutto Children Hospital (BBCH) in the MMC premises