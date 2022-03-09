Officers visit martyred cop’s grave, assure to look after of his family

PESHAWAR: The senior police officials on Tuesday visited the grave of constable Jamil Khan who was martyred in the attack on the mosque in Koocha Risaldar, Qissa Khwani on Friday.
The SSP Operations Haroonur Rashid and other cops also met the family and saw the children, including a baby who was born on the day of the martyrdom of her father.
The police officials praised the cop for his bravery and assured that the force will take care of his family. Jamil Khan was martyred and another constable Farman was injured when the attacker opened fire on them before detonating explosives around his vest inside the mosque.
Meanwhile, another man injured in the suicide bombing, Aqeeq Hussain, who had lost the battle for life at the hospital on Monday, was laid to rest at Parachinar after his body was shifted to his native town. His young son, Faheem Abbas, had died in the bombing earlier. Police and CTD investigation teams were conducting raids in different areas close to Peshawar during an operation to dismantle the group involved in the attack.
