Judicial inquiry into mosque bombing demanded

PESHAWAR: The Majlis Wahdatul Muslemeen on Tuesday asked the government to hold a judicial inquiry into the suicide attack at a mosque in Koocha Risaldar to fix responsibility for the security lapse.

Speaking at a news conference, the Sheikh Wilayat Hussain, former provincial minister from Baluchistan Syed Mohammad Raza, Allama Mustafa Hasan, Syed Taqqi Zaidi and others believed the suicide bomber succeeded in conducting the attack because of security lapse.

They said the officials had not made proper security arrangements despite the fact the intelligence agencies had warned them before.

They added the injured faced problems in seeking treatment because the hospitals lacked facilities at emergency departments.

They said various injured lost their lives due to delay in providing proper medical treatment. The number of martyrs had reached 68, they said termed the attitude of the ministers unbecoming.

They said the minister for interior was trying to reduce the number of martyred and injured. They demanded compensation assistance for the martyred and injured of the suicide attack.