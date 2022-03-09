Man killed in Bara roof collapse

BARA: A man was killed and his wife and five children sustained injuries in a roof collapse in Bar Qambarkhel area here, locals said Tuesday.

It was learnt that one Umar Daraz and his family members were asleep at their house when its roof suddenly collapsed.

Soon after learning about the incident, the local people rushed to the spot and retrieved the victims on a self-help basis.

Umar Daraz was killed in the roof collapse while his wife and children sustained injuries. The injured were taken to a hospital in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, a teenager was killed in a road accident. A teenager Fahad Khan was riding his motorbike when his shawl got entangled in the chain of the bike and he fell to the ground.

He suffered serious injuries to his head and died on the spot.