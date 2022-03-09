Official visits Malakand III power house

PESHAWAR: Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah on Tuesday visited the 81 megawatts Malakand-III hydel power house in Dargai Tehsil and inspected the ongoing maintenance and repair work. He expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work and gave necessary instructions to the field staff working in the power house.

Chief Executive Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) Naeem Khan was also present on the occasion, said a handout.