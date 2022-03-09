Minister wants work expedited on bridges

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Law Fazal Shakoor Khan has directed the National Logistics Cell and Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority to expedite work on Khayali Bridge, Michini Bridge, Mitra Bridge and Kababian Bridge.

A handout said the minister presided over a meeting to revive work on the projects during his visit to the National Logistics Cell head office in Peshawar.

Project Director National Logistics Cell Nadeem Ahmad, SPM National Logistics Cell Asif Ibrar, Director Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority Ejaz Ahmad, Deputy Director Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority Usman Shinwari and other officials attended the meeting.

The minister was given a comprehensive briefing on Khayali Bridge, Michini Bridge, Mitra Bridge, Kababian Bridge and other developmental schemes.

Project Director National Logistics Cell Nadeem Ahmad briefed the meeting about the basic requirements and funding of the developmental schemes.

Fazal Shakoor directed the Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and the National Logistics Cell to complete the projects in the given timeframe. He said the use of high-quality materials should be ensured in all developmental works so that the funds could be utilized properly.

The NLC and PKHA officials assured the minister to complete the work timely.

The minister said the construction of the bridges would help address transportation problems faced by the people.

He said the journey of development would continue in full swing and the provincial government was giving priority to the public interest. He said developmental projects were being executed to provide facilities to the people.